Trump may jump into 2024 race soon to generate better press coverage: columnist
Donald Trump removes his hat to show that his hair is real during a political rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015 in Mobile, Alabama (AFP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Donald Trump has flirted with the idea of running again in 2024 since even before losing the last election and trying to overturn the results, but he may have a reason to jump into the race a bit earlier than he might like.

There's no certainty that Trump will seek another term, although he's reportedly itching for a rematch with President Joe Biden, but Washington Post columnist Philip Bump thinks the twice-impeached one-term president may be forced to come off the sidelines sooner rather than later.

"One reason Trump might want to run is that it challenges the media to shift away from covering him as tangential to the political debate," Bump writes. "If he runs, he's front-runner and the most likely opponent Biden would face in 2024. His statements are not just complaints from the former president but attacks from the likely Republican nominee. It would also begin to force those who are both frustrated with Biden and wary of Trump to pick sides."

Both conservative media and mainstream media failed to adequately express the threat Trump posed to democracy, Bump argued, and he's highly doubtful coverage will reflect the direct attack he issued against constitutional law and political order if he chooses to challenge Biden -- whose election he repeatedly and violently tried to overturn.

"When Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, the coverage evolved from treating him as a novelty to treating him as a surprising contender to folding him into traditional coverage patterns, usually undeservedly," Bump wrote. "If he announces his 2024 candidacy shortly, how will he be covered? As another presidential contender? As a guy who tried his hardest, however shambolically, to steal the 2020 election? As someone who isn't Biden, so: good enough?"

"America had never seen a candidate like Trump in 2016," Bump added. "If he runs in 2024, even without his approach to politics changing, he'll again be a candidate unlike any who has come before. And again he'll catch much of the country unprepared."

SmartNews