'Isn’t she amazing?' Biden trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene

President Joe Biden recently took a jab at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during his speech at an annual retreat held in Baltimore, Md.

The president's comments came just one day after Greene's remarks asking Rebecca Kiessling, a Michigan mother who lost two of her children in 2020 due to drug-related deaths, if her children could still be alive “if our government would secure our southern border.”

Kiessling, a conservative activist, responding in agreement with Greene's suggestion saying, "Absolutely."

Accompanying the clip of her brief conversation with Kiessling, Greene tweeted, “Listen to this mother, who lost two children to fentanyl poisoning, tell the truth about both of her son’s murders because of the Biden administrations refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s from murdering Americans everyday by Chinese fentanyl.”However, CNN pushed back against Greene's assertion blaming Biden and his administration by highlighting that former President Donald Trump was actually in office when Kiessling's son died of a fentanyl-related death.

Biden also weighed in.

“She was very specific — I shouldn’t digress, probably — I read, she was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” Biden said while chuckling, also saying, “Look folks. Anyway, I don’t want to get started.”The president went on to appeal to lawmakers to unify.

“We need to come together on police reform and immigration reform. We need to protect voting rights and the right to choose. Ladies and gentleman, we got to reinstate Roe v. Wade and pass it nationally. We really do,” Biden said. “And look, I know as well as you the MAGA Republicans are not gonna get on board for most of these things. But that leaves a lot of Republicans that are still left. By the way watch, watch, I predict, watch, watch what happens. Republicans can help make a significant majority on some of these things.”

Biden went on to list a number of bipartisan initiatives currently in play before turning his attention to the Georgia lawmaker.

“It’s hard as hell, I acknowledge, but it’s there,” he said speaking about potential bipartisan agreements as he added, “and, you know, a little bit more of Marjorie Taylor Greene and, a few more, you’re gonna have a lot of Republicans running our way.”

“Isn’t she amazing?” he said of Greene.

Biden's latest jab comes just days after his recent comical remarks about Greene in Virginia. Speaking to that crowd, he said, "I've been around for a lot of State of the Unions; I never saw one where the president got to negotiate in the open with everybody."

The crowd reacted with laughter as he continued, "Remember when Marjorie Taylor Greene was yelling, 'Liar, liar, Biden's a liar,'" Biden said mockingly.