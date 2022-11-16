Trump is officially a 2024 candidate for president: report

"In a fund-raiser in 2022, [McCarthy] called Trump a secret weapon, the secret weapon of Republicans," said anchor Joy Reid. "This guy doesn't even know where he stands, he has no spine. He's not going to be a strong speaker even if he gets the gavel."

"One of his superpowers, of course, is his willingness to self-humiliate, and it has been humiliation all the way down," said Sykes. "This of course is the irony, that Kevin McCarthy has been willing to give up so much of his character and his power in order to get that gavel, but the gavel is just going to be more humiliation for him, because this nutcase caucus is going to insist on gelding him if he's going to get the votes. Even if he gets the votes, he's not going to have an effective governing majority."

Meanwhile, Sykes continued, Trump himself is already reminding everyone who is really running the whole operation.

"All of this escalated awfully quickly, didn't it?" said Sykes. "The all-out Republican civil war. You know, Republican against Republican in the Senate, knives out in the House of Representatives. Matt Gaetz taking shots at Marjorie Taylor Greene. And then of course, in the middle of all of this, Donald Trump figures, this is the ideal time to remind everybody that I am the symbol and agent of all this dysfunction and failure. So this has really been quite a week for Republicans, which in the past have enjoyed watching Democrats in disarray, and they're saying, really, hold my beer. you haven't seen anything like this in a very long time."

