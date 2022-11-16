Trump is officially a 2024 candidate for president: report

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.
Former President Donald Trump officially filed paperwork to declare his 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump's filing for a third presidential campaign listed a post office box in Virginia, instead of his Mar-a-Lago, Bedminster, or Trump Tower residences.
Trump's Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing also cited an affiliated joint-fundraising committee. Bradley Crate was listed as the treasurer.
Trump's filing came ahead of his major announcement at Mar-a-Lago.
Democrats are reportedly thrilled Trump is attempting a comeback as the GOP has been in disarray since the 2022 midterms.
Also on Tuesday, GOP Gov. Chris Sununu of "first in the nation" primary state New Hampshire wondered why Trump was announcing when he appears so weak politically.