‘Can’t wait for her to be arrested’: Nobody seems to believe Ivanka Trump pleading ignorance of Trump Org official

Ivanka Trump feigned ignorance of her father's longtime chief financial officer during a court deposition, but no one seems to believe her.

The former president's eldest daughter told investigators under oath that she was unaware of the job title of Allen Weisselberg, who had worked for Trump Organization since the 1970s and had long served as the company's chief financial officer, during an investigation of the family's business dealings.

"I don't know what his exact title is, but he's an executive at the company," she testified.

Weisselberg's personal tax filings have fallen under investigation by New York attorney general Letitia James, who's also conducting civil and criminal investigations of the Trump family, and many expect the longtime Trump accountant to flip.

