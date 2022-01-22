'Ivanka is only interested in Ivanka': Michael Cohen predicts what Trump's daughter will do if she is indicted

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, former Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen stated there was no chance that Ivanka Trump will appear willingly before the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and that the country will see her true nature when she is indicted.

"When it comes to the chances of getting testimony as we've heard, there is testimony in these cases they want to get from Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, Eric as well, let alone the 1/6 committee has also requested Ivanka voluntarily to talk about what she knows about her father on the 1/6 day of the insurrection," host Alex Witt prompted. "What's the likelihood that they will comply knowing full well that Donald Trump has asked people not to comply?"

"Right, so I think the answer to that is slim, slim to none, and slim left the building," the former lawyer smirked. "In this specific case, they're going to start to claim all sorts of privilege. With Ivanka it's going to be a new theory of law, I believe, it's going to be called the 'Daddy Theory, 'and she's going to do the same thing, exactly what Eric did: 500 times he evoked the Fifth Amendment."

"It's problematic for Ivanka," he continued. "Why? Because Ivanka is not just Donald's daughter, but she was also a senior adviser, and so could you imagine if, in fact, that [Attorney General] Merrick Garland finally takes off the gloves, and when she, you know, is in contempt of the subpoena, they go ahead and then they indict her? That's when you're going to see a very different Ivanka because very much like her father, Ivanka is interested in only Ivanka."

