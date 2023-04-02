Ivanka and Melania will distance themselves from Trump as his Manhattan trial ramps up: Mary Trump

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show," Mary Trump, the niece of indicted former president Donald Trump, was asked to address what is going on with Ivanka Trump based upon her vague and muted response to her father's impending arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan.

On Friday, Ivanka posted a bland statement on her Instagram account, simply saying, "I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

With host Phang pointing out Melania Trump has been "notably silent," she asked, "Can we expect to see a kind of cool distance or will see some circlingof wagons now that he is finally facing criminal charges."

According to Mary Trump, she thinks Ivanka, as well as Melania Trump, will go silent and stay away from the Manhattan legal drama.

Making fun of the formatting of Ivanka's Instagram post, Mary Trump first quipped to the MSNBC host, "Well it is nice to see that Ivanka hasn't figured out screen capture."

With that out of the way, she continued, "That is about as little as she could possibly have said. I understand that Melania and Donald very publicly had dinner together the night of the indictment announcement. But I don't think that Ivanka or Melania are going to want to be very involved in this, neither one of them will be vocal about it, and I think Ivanka made her choice a long time ago to go her separate way."

"She understands that her future does not lie with remaining connected to her father, either personally publicly or politically," she continued. "Unfortunately, on the other hand, we will likely continue to hear a lot from Ivanka's brothers."

Watch below or at the link: