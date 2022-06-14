Trump attorney told John Eastman to get a 'great' criminal defense lawyer: 'You're going to need it'

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice-chair of the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, previewed the next public hearing in a new video released on Tuesday.
The video was released hours after the Select Committee reported that Wednesday's planned hearing had been postponed until Thursday.
"Yesterday, the select committee's hearing showed all Americans that President Trump's claims of a stolen 2020 election were, to use former Attorney General Barr's words, 'complete nonsense.' We heard this from Donald Trump's own campaign experts, his own campaign lawyers, his own campaign manager, his attorney general, and others Donald Trump appointed to leadership positions in the U.S. Department of Justice," Cheney said.
"President Trump's advisors knew what he was saying was false, and they told him so, directly and repeatedly," she continued.
"In our next hearing on Thursday, the select committee will examine President Trump's relentless effort — on Jan. 6 and in the days beforehand — to pressure Vice President Pence to refuse to count lawful electoral votes. As a federal judge has indicated, this likely violated two federal criminal statutes. President Trump had no factual basis for what he was doing and he had been told it was illegal," she noted.
"Despite this, President Trump plotted with a lawyer named John Eastman and others to overturn the outcome of the election on Jan. 6," Cheney said.
She then played an extended clip of a deposition Eric Herschmann, a former White House lawyer, who testified he told Eastman to focus on an "orderly transition."
"Now I'm going to give you the best free legal advice you're ever getting in your life," Herschmann testified he told Eastman.
"Get a great f*cking criminal defense lawyer. You're going to need it," he continued.
