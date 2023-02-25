Trump will 'sell out' Jared and Ivanka for a better deal if indicted: former prosecutor

With the Department of Justice, the Manhattan district attorney and a Georgia DA all closing in on him, Donald Trump will likely look for others to take the fall if indictments are imminent.

That is the opinion of former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner during an appearance on "The Stephanie Miller Show" late Friday.

As Newsweek is reporting, Kirschner pointed out that the former president is not above turning on son-in-law Jared Kushner and possibly his daughter Ivanka if cornered, in the apparent belief it would get him off the hook.

Speaking to the host, he suggested, "Do you think he's going to stand up for anybody about whom he has dirt? Are you kidding me? He will sell out everybody, including, I believe, his family members. Jared, perhaps even Ivanka in order to get himself a better deal. Because that's who Donald Trump is. He's going to go to the art of the deal to the art of the plea deal."

Kirschner added the former president would "...give up everybody to try to save himself."

"That's what narcissists do. They sacrifice everybody else to save themselves, even if it's only to save themselves one year in prison, one day in prison, one hour in prison. Or maybe just for spite, because they deserve to be thrown under the bus," he elaborated.

There appears that there has been a cooling off between Trump and the two who served as White House advisers for four years, with Ivanka reportedly keeping her distance from her father's 2024 presidential bid.

You can read more here.