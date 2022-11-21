Ivanka Trump tried to carve out an exception for herself after judge ordered financial monitor: report

Ivanka Trump unsuccessfully tried to get out of having a court-appointed monitor watch over her financial activity, raising concerns that she might be trying to shift assets ahead of law enforcement actions against the Trump Organization.

Attorneys for the former president's eldest daughter sent private letters trying to exclude her, and only her, from the New York judge's order for the Trump Organization to give retired federal judge Barbara S. Jones a full and accurate account of the corporate structure, but Justice Arthur F. Engoron declined to give her special treatment, reported The Daily Beast.

“Ms. Trump has had no involvement for more than five years," her lawyers wrote in an appeal filed Nov. 7. "Ms. Trump has had no role as an officer, director, or employee of the Trump Organization or any of its affiliates since at least January 2017."

“NY AG never intended to impose an injunction against Ms. Trump,” her lawyers added, pointing out that Engoron didn't specifically identify her in court when discussing the monitor.

A source familiar with the deliberations told the website Ivanka Trump was the only defendant in New York attorney general Letitia James' lawsuit to try to negotiate a better deal.

The Trump Organization is fighting the appointment of a monitor to ensure the company is no longer filing fake documents to banks and insurance companies, but she's not authorized to oversee day-to-day business operations, which Engoron ordered to ensure the company wasn't shifting business assets out of the attorney general's reach.

The judge pointed out in court the same day of his order that Trump had started the comically similar Trump Organization II in Delaware, the shell company haven, on the same day James filed her $250 million lawsuit.

Ivanka Trump remains a defendant in that case, although her name hasn't come up in recent court hearings.