'She's gonna go through some things': Critics pile on Ivanka Trump as new accusations of perjury emerge

A Mother Jones report that Ivanka Trump may have perjured herself when speaking with investigators over alleged financial improprieties linked to Donald Trump's 2016 inauguration brought out critics of the president's eldest daughter, with many relishing the idea that she may soon face charges.
According to the report from David Corn, Ivanka's testimony that she had no involvement in the Trump inauguration has been contradicted by court documents.
"One email chain shows that Ivanka Trump was directly involved in the planning of at least one proposed event for the inauguration. On November 29, 2016, Rick Gates, then the deputy chairman of the Presidential Inauguration Committee (known as the PIC), emailed her the current schedule of inauguration events," Corn wrote. "He noted that Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a lead producer working with the PIC, 'is going to call you to discuss some additional ideas she has about some other events that we would like to see if you would be willing to do based on our meetings.' Ivanka replied to Gates and Winston Wolkoff, 'Great. I am looping in my assistant Suzie who can coordinate a time for us to connect.'"
That news led one critic of the president's daughter to proclaim, "She's gonna go through some things."
You can see more of the same below including a comment from Winston Wolkoff who is a lead witness against the Trump family in the case.
@DavidCornDC @MotherJones I testified that I found Ivanka's involvement in the PIC "improper" and "out of the ordin… https://t.co/yrhvs9iqRz— Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@Stephanie Winston Wolkoff) 1624889170.0
