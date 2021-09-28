Shady group of right-wing medical providers hauling in 'vast sums of money' from promoting ivermectin: report

A network of right-wing medical providers has been hauling in "vast sums of money" from its promotion of hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and other unproven treatments for the novel coronavirus, according to a new report from The Intercept.
The Intercept obtained hacked data showing that America's Frontline Doctors -- a Trump-promoted group that released a video last year featuring a doctor infamous for claiming that demons are impregnating human women -- has been "working in tandem with a small network of health care companies to sow distrust in the Covid-19 vaccine, dupe tens of thousands of people into seeking ineffective treatments for the disease, and then sell consultations and millions of dollars' worth of those medications."
In total, the data show that patients have spent at least $15 million combined for consultations and medications promoted by the group.
America's Frontline Doctors was founded by Simone Gold, an anti-vaxx doctor who has been accused by other medical professionals of selling "junk" to unsuspecting victims.
Dr. Kolina Koltai, who researches vaccine misinformation at the University of Washington's Center for an Informed Public, tells The Intercept that the hacked data show that "misinformation can be really powerful to swindle people into buying products" while warning that "America's Frontline Doctors are able to scale this up massively."