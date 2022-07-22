J6 committee celebrates Bannon conviction: ‘No one is above the law’
Steve Bannon / Nicholas Kamm for AFP.

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol took a victory lap on Friday after Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon was convicted for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

"The conviction of Steve Bannon is a victory for the rule of law and an important affirmation of the Select Committee’s work," the select committee posted to Twitter.

"As the prosecutor stated, Steve Bannon ‘chose allegiance to Donald Trump over compliance with the law.’ Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences," the select committee said.

"No one is above the law," the committee argued.

Bannon had brazenly predicted he would vigorously fight the charges but did not testify or call a single witness in his defense.

"This didn't seem like the misdemeanor from hell, Mr. Bannon," a reporter shouted outside the courthouse. "What happened?"

