DOJ gains access to social media accounts of notorious troll ‘Baked Alaska’ after J6 guilty plea: report

The federal government has gained access to the social media accounts of the notorious far-right troll and organizer who goes by the online name "Baked Alaska" after Anthime "Tim" Gionet pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 charges on Friday.

NPR correspondent Tom Dreisbach reported that Gionet pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building after he filmed himself entering the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The plea was announced in a court filing after the judge disconnected the public teleconference.

The plea agreement says Gionet also agrees to an interview with investigators "regarding the events in and around Jan. 6, 2021" prior to sentencing.

Gionet has long been a prominent alt-right figure. At the fatal 2017 "Unite the Right" in Charlottesville, Gionet told former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, "I love you, Dr. Duke."

His mom, who is the holder of his cell phone account, sought to block a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And Jan. 6 was not the only time Gionet has broadcast video of his own criminal behavior. In 2021, he was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanukkah display at the Arizona state Capitol.







