Mike Lindell begs Nancy Pelosi to let him testify before J6 committee

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell begged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to let him testify before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lindell was interviewed by Right Side Broadcasting Network ahead of Trump's rally in Minden, Nevada.

"I'm going to tell you, that fake Jan. 6 charade that's going on, shame on them," Lindell said.

"Pelosi, you hear me, I want to go there," Lindell said directly to the camera. "Why don't you get me there? I'd love to come."

RELATED: 'I love Putin': First woman in line at Trump rally backs Russia's war in Ukraine

"The FBI, after Jan. 6, did a six-month investigation. On June 26, 2021, the FBI came out with their (sic) six-month report," Lindell claimed. "After intense investigation, we have concluded that there was no collusion between Donald Trump or any one of his supporters involving Jan. 6."

"That should've been it," Lindeen loudly said. "That should've been it."

The FBI website does not show the Bureau sending a press release between June 21 and 29, despite Lindell's claim of a June 26 announcement.

Only July 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia released a six-month report on the Jan. 6 attack.

"Over 535 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states," the report stated. "Approximately 40 defendants have been charged with conspiracy, either: (a) conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, (b) conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, (c) conspiracy to injure an officer, or (d) some combination of the three."

That number has grown significantly. On Thursday, DOJ said, "in the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing."

Watch below or at this link:



