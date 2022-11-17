J6 committee: Mike Pence's book tour comments are 'not accurate'

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol responded on Wednesday evening to comments former Vice President Mike Pence made when he said he would not testify.

Pence told Margaret Brennan of CBS News that, "Congress has no right to my testimony."

J6 member Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) responded personally on CNN, but the full select committee also responded.

"The select committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice President Pence, so it is disappointing that he is misrepresenting the nature of our investigation while giving interviews to promote his new book," the select committee wrote in a thread posted on Twitter.

"Our investigation has presented the testimony of more than 50 Republican witnesses, including senior members of the Trump White House, the campaign, & Justice Department. This testimony, subject to criminal penalties for lying to Congress, was not ‘partisan.’ It was truthful," the select committee argued.

The select committee also responded to Pence's complaints about

"Every member of the Select Committee supported the creation of an independent bipartisan commission. After initially supporting such a commission, Leader McCarthy withdrew his support and the bipartisan plan to create the commission was defeated by Republicans in the Senate," the select committee said. "McCarthy had the opportunity to nominate 5 members. Speaker Pelosi initially accepted 3 of those nominees and invited McCarthy to propose 2 others. Rather than doing so, McCarthy refused to participate—so that he could make the false claim that the Committee was one-sided."

The statement concluded, "the select committee has consistently praised the former Vice President’s refusal to bow to former President Trump’s pressure to illegally refuse to count electoral votes on January 6th. But his recent statements about the Select Committee are not accurate."