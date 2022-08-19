Cheney: Mike Pence is in 'discussions' with J6 panel about testifying

The vice chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol said staff have been in discussions about testifying.

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

"It would be unprecedented in history for the vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill. But, as I said, I don’t want to prejudge ever any formal invitation rendered to us," Pence said. "If there were ever any formal invitation rendered to us, we'd give it due consideration, but my first obligation is to continue to uphold my oath, continue to uphold the framework of government enshrined in the Constitution."

Cheney was asked about Pence by ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl in an interview set to air on Sunday.

Karl asked if the select committee had asked Pence to testify.

"So we've been in discussions with his counsel," Cheney revealed.

"I didn't see his specific comments this week, but it sounds like they were pretty similar to what his counsel has been saying," Cheney said. "And I think, look, he played a critical role on Jan. 6. "If he had succumbed to the pressure that Donald Trump was putting on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis. And I think that he has clearly, as he's expressed, concerns about executive privilege, which — I have tremendous respect, I think it's hugely important constitutional issue, in terms of separation of powers. I believe in executive privilege, I think it matters, but I also think that when the country has been something as grave as this was, everyone who has information has an obligation to step forward."

"So I would hope that he would do that," Cheney said. "I would hope that he will understand how important it is for the American people to know every aspect of the truth about what happened that day."

Cheney also said it is possible the select committee will seek testimony from Trump under oath.

Watch below or at this link.