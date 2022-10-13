'I revel in their hatred': Roger Stone erupts during Jan. 6 hearing

Notorious GOP dirty trickster Roger Stone lashed out online during televised hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Even before the hearing started, Stone went to Donald Trump's Truth Social website to complain about a Dan Friedman story published by Mother Jones magazine under the headline, "7 Ways Roger Stone Was Connected to the January 6 Attack."

"This isn't journalism this is the ravings of mentally ill distortionists," Stone argued. "I revel in their hatred because they hate America. God's vengeance will be upon them as vengeance is reserved for the Lord."

He then offered his commentary on the hearing.

"ln today's January 6th committee hearings all I've seen is transparent guilt by association," Stone said. "The fact that I know or have met someone is most certainly not evidence of criminal conspiracy. If the committee has actual proof and content of communication between me and any one charged with a crime proving I was aware of plans for any illegal activity they should produce it!"

"This video just shown by the January 6 committee is a fabrication as it will be proven in federal court," Stone predicted. "How convenient that everyone in the video is masked but the soundtrack totally matches a manipulated video put forward by CNN a week ago. Neither MSNBC nor CNN seems to have any awareness that no one believes anything they say."

"The members of the January 6 committee are well aware by law that in any proceeding in which a US citizen elects to invoke the fifth amendment right not to answer questions they must answer ALL questions by invoking their fifth amendment right and that showing me declining to answer any one specific question is manipulative," he argued.

