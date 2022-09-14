As the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol prepares for a Sept. 28 public hearing, it is still struggling with a deluge of new evidence and tips.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), a member of the select committee, told reporters a lot of new information was still coming in. "That makes planning harder when we're still taking in new information," Aguilar said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the committee's chairman, said the firehose of new evidence had not slowed down.

He said it made his job hard and said it was "absolutely" like a never-ending story.

Thompson also suggested Ginni Thomas could be facing fresh scrutiny.

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.