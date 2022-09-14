J6 committee plans next hearing — to air 41 days before the 2022 midterms

The chairman of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed the planned timing of the next public hearing.
Speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the select committee was planning its next hearing for Sept. 28.
Thompson was asked if he anticipated there may be additional hearings after the Sept. 28 hearing. "It could be, but at this point, the 28th is the goal for the next hearing and we're in the process of deciding on a topic and after that, we have about two weeks to put the product together and we'll work toward that conclusion," Thompson.
Thompson also said he expected an interim report to be issued before the midterms and a final report by the end of the year.
If the hearing is held on Sept. 28, it would occur 41 days before the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm elections.
With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.