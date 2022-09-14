Here’s why Ginni Thomas is facing new scrutiny from Jan. 6 select committee

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing increased scrutiny by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), a member of the select committee, said more information would be forthcoming on Friday, after the group meets behind closed doors.

Raskin said the question about a potential subpoena for Thomas would be better left for Friday.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), explained that something had changed that could allow the Thomas impasse to proceed to resolution.



"Well, we wrote her a letter," Thompson explained, "inviting her to come before the committee. And my understanding is, that because of some things that happened, it had to be delayed. And so, my understanding is that has now passed and we're in the process of trying to make that happen."

READ: Trump thought he had 'special connection to the queen' and was surprised he wasn't invited to funeral: Maggie Haberman

Thompson also said he expected the next public hearing to take place on Sept. 28 — 41 days before the 2022 midterms.

With additional reporting by Matt Laslo.





NOW WATCH: 'Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed the Big Lie and drove those people to the Capitol': Marcus Flowers pushes back