Here’s why Ginni Thomas is facing new scrutiny from Jan. 6 select committee

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing increased scrutiny by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD), a member of the select committee, said more information would be forthcoming on Friday, after the group meets behind closed doors.
Raskin said the question about a potential subpoena for Thomas would be better left for Friday.
Thompson also said he expected the next public hearing to take place on Sept. 28 — 41 days before the 2022 midterms.
With additional reporting by Matt Laslo.
