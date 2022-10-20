J6 committee struggling to find Trump attorney to serve his subpoena: ABC
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Ongoing drama with Donald Trump legal teams continues to slow investigations, according to a new report by ABC News.

"The Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump, in part because investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it," ABC reported, citing "sources familiar with the matter."

On Thursday, the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol voted 9-0 to subpoena the former president.

ABC reported, "multiple lawyers representing Trump have told committee investigators they aren't permitted to formally accept service of the subpoena on behalf of Trump, sources familiar with the deliberations say."

Attorneys Evan Corcoran, John Rowley, and Justin Clark have told the select committee that they lack the authorization to accept the subpoena, ABC reported.

RELATED: Trump lawyer denies he took the Fifth during defamation lawsuit questioning — and praises ‘MAGA King’

New York Attorney General Letitia James needed three weeks to serve Trump in the state's $250 million fraud lawsuit against the family business.

Trump was finally served through attorney Alina Habba.

On Wednesday, Habba denied Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when he was deposed in yet a different legal matter.

SmartNews