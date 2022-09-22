'It's terrifying': J6 Twitter whistleblower reveals identity despite risk of violence

The whistleblower who testified about Donald Trump's Twitter account before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol revealed her identity on Thursday.

In July testimony, the former Twitter employee's voice was disguised to protect her, but she is now publicly coming forward.

"In July I shared shocking testimony from an anonymous Twitter employee about warning signs she saw of what was coming on Jan. 6," select committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tweeted. "Today I’m honored to share her identity with you. Thank you, Anika Navaroli, for answering the call of the Committee and your country."

She told The Washington Post she fears social media disinformation poses an “imminent threat not just to American democracy, but to the societal fabric of our planet.”

“I realize that by being who I am and doing what I’m doing, I’m opening myself and my family to extreme risk. It’s terrifying. This has been one of the most isolating times of my life," she said. “I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t believe the truth matters."

She told the newspaper she sat for multiple interviews with congressional investigators.

"Navaroli is the most prominent Twitter insider known to have challenged the tech giant’s conduct toward Trump in the years before the Capitol riot. Now in her 30s and living in California, she worries that speaking up about her role inside Twitter on Jan. 6 could lead to threats or real-world harm," the newspaper reported. "Twitter for years dismissed calls to suspend Trump’s account for posts that many people argued broke its rules against deceptive claims and harassment; as a political leader, Twitter executives argued, Trump’s tweets were too newsworthy to remove."

