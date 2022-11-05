J6 defendant doesn’t want ‘where is Nancy’ video played at trial after hammer attack: report
(Angela Weiss/AFP)

An attorney representing a high-profile Jan. 6 defendant wants to limit video from the attack being played at trial after the man accused of attempting to murder Paul Pelosi used similar language as he hunted for Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Riley Williams, 23, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania is accused enter Pelosi's Capitol Hill office and stealing a laptop.

On Saturday, Politico reported top Pelosi aide Jamie Fleet will testify against Williams.

"Fleet’s turn on the stand comes at a fraught political moment, just weeks after an assailant broke into Pelosi’s San Francisco home and assaulted her husband. The attack renewed attention on the rising threats of violence toward members of Congress — and in particular, Pelosi, who was the target of many who breached the Capitol seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 election," Politico reported. "In addition to his role as a Pelosi adviser and staff director on the House Administration Committee, Fleet has served as a key strategist and adviser to the Jan. 6 select committee."

Prosecutors also said Williams may have been encouraging others to destroy evidence.

"Williams’ trial is the first for a rioter known to have entered Pelosi’s suite. She’ll face jurors at the same time as another trial — the seditious conspiracy case against leaders of the Oath Keepers — is being concluded down the hall at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., steps from the Capitol itself," Politico reported. "Her attorney, Lori Ulrich, urged a judge to prevent prosecutors from playing a clip in which rioters can be heard chanting 'Where’s Nancy?' — noting that the recent assailant is similarly accused of uttering the same menacing chant as he entered her home."

San Francisco police say David Depape repeatedly asked Paul Pelosi "where is Nancy?" after breaking into the couple's home.

During Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, video was played of a Jan. 6 rioter asking "where are you, Nancy?"

Watch below or at this link:


'Where Are You, Nancy?' Democrats Say Capitol Mob Sought to Kill Pelosi www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video