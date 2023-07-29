Jack Smith has so much evidence Trump co-defendants are out of time to cooperate: legal analyst

Special counsel Jack Smith has "enough information" that it's likely too late for Donald Trump's co-defendants to cooperate with the government to save themselves, according to a CNN legal analyst.

Carrie Cordero appeared on CNN Newsroom With Fredricka Whitfield on Saturday, and was asked about the superseding indictment in which Trump was recently hit with another charge, and another co-defendant was added to the existing case. The host seemed especially interested in whether those who have been loyal to Trump, such as Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, could be "flipped."



But it's likely too late for that, Cordero said.

"I think there's the individuals who are just referred to as employees in the superseding indictment and they clearly are cooperating. They appear to have testified under oath, they are not charged in the case themselves," she noted. "Then you have the individuals like De Oliveira and Nauta, who have been actually charged. At this point, I tend to think that the opportunity for them to plead and to cooperate with the Justice Department and the special counsel probably has passed, because at this point it does seem like the special counsel has enough information, they've gone ahead with charging, it seems like they probably have given those individuals time to cooperate in the past, and it's sort of unclear whether at this point the special counsel would need their testimony or whether they just now are part of the criminal prosecution itself."

Watch the video below or click the link here.