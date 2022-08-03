GOP congresswoman and 2 staff killed in Indiana car crash: report
Rep. Jackie Walorsk / office of Rep. Jackie Walorsk.

GOP Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff were killed in a fatal vehicle crash during the August recess.

Walorski, the ranking member on the House Ethics Committee, was traveling in a sports utility vehicle when a passenger car crossed the centerline, causing a head-on collision, WSBT-TV reports.

Traveling with the congresswoman were Zachery Potts, 27, and Emma Thomson, 28.

Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, was the northbound driver, the station reports.

GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) put out a statement following the tragedy.

"Devastated to hear the horrible news of the passing of Jackie Walorski and her two staffers," Scalise said. "My prayers are with her loving husband Dean, the rest of her family, and the families of the two staffers."

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-AL) released a statement from Walorski's office.

"Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff's office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon," the statement read. "She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

"We will have no further comment at this time," the statement concluded.



