'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley to appeal his own guilty plea
Jacob Anthony Angeli Chansley, known as the "QAnon Shaman," amid the U.S. Capitol riot in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. - Brent Stirton/New York Daily News/TNS

The so-called "QAnon Shaman" is challenging his own guilty plea to charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.

Jacob Chansley was sentenced earlier this month to more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding, which he is now appealing, reported Bloomberg.

Chansley's new lawyer John Pierce filed a notice of appeal on Tuesday “from the judgment and sentence” of the court, and the notice will be followed by a memo arguing why the conviction should be overturned.

The 34-year-old Arizona man became the face of the violent insurrection after photos showed him shirtless and wearing a horned headdress, with his face painted red, white and blue.

Pierce replaced defense attorney Albert Watkins on Monday upon Chansley’s request.

