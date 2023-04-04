Jamaal Bowman heckles Marjorie Taylor Greene as she's whisked away from pro-Trump protest in NYC

As some of Donald Trump's most loyal supporters gathered outside the lower Manhattan courthouse where he's scheduled to show for his afternoon arraignment after being indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an appearance to show solidarity with the pro-Trump protesters before being whisked away in a vehicle.

NBC News shared video of Greene climbing into the vehicle while being escorted by security. Soon after, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) heckled her while walking up behind her vehicle as it was driving away.

"Now let's talk about the truth," Bowman yelled as Greene's car departed. "Get out of here!"

"Get her out of here!" Bowman said while turning towards the throng of reporters and news cameras on the scene.

"I'm Congressman Jamaal Bowman, I was born and raised in New York City," he continued. "This is the city that I love. This is a city focused on hard work and love for all people. We will never accept hateful rhetoric in our city. Any rhetoric that is divisive, and rhetoric that uplifts white supremacy, we are pushing back against that in all its forms."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene needs to take her a** back to Washington and do something about gun violence!"

