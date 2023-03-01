White supremacist fined for prison misconduct while serving life for 'Unite the Right' killing
James Fields Jr. (Mugshot)

A white supremacist who plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters and killed a woman during the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally has been fined for misconduct in prison.

James Alex Fields Jr. was ordered to turn over $650 from his prison trust account to cover restitution after he allegedly threatened a correctional officer and brandished a "dangerous weapon" at the federal facility where he is serving a life sentence for killing civil rights activist Heather Heyer, reported the Associated Press.

“Fields is scheduled to remain incarcerated for life," wrote federal prosecutors in documents filed last week in court. "At his current payment rate of $100 per year, it would take him 816 years to pay his financial obligation. Such a payment rate effectively avoids the majority of Fields’s restitution."

Fields had asked in a handwritten motion that he should only be required to pay $298, but a judge agreed with the government and ordered him to turn over the $650 requested by prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Fields was "insolent" or disruptive in a series of incidents at the Springfield, Missouri, prison and had his phone or email privileges temporarily suspended, and he was fined for threatening a correctional officer and for possessing a homemade weapon, and he is only allowed to spend $25 a month at the prison commissary until the fines were paid.

“Fields’s restitution obligation was imposed in his amended judgment on October 1, 2019,” prosecutors wrote. “It, therefore, predates Fields’s institutional misconduct fines and has priority over the institutional fines that Fields has opted not to pay to date, which he had two years to pay.”

