Mormon mom TikTok star charged with domestic violence in wild chair-throwing quarrel
A Mormon social media influencer was charged with domestic violence for an incident involving her boyfriend.

Taylor Frankie Paul, a Utah content creator and "Mormon mom TikTok" star, allegedly threw her phone and a wooden play set at the man, whose vehicle was damaged, and a video obtained by police suggests she also threw metal chairs at him, kicked him and put him in a chokehold, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

The man told the 28-year-old Paul to stop throwing chairs because her 5-year-old daughter was seated next to him on a couch, but video indicates the child was struck in the head and started crying when she threw another.

Court documents show the girl had a “goose-egg” injury to her head, and the man told police he feared for his life and had redness and swelling around his eyes, swelling on his elbows and scratches on his hands and neck.

Paul later admitted to throwing metal chairs and the wooden play set, according to court documents, and she was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and two felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, in addition to one misdemeanor count each of child abuse and criminal mischief.

The social media influencer posts content about her daily life, often featuring her children, and she discussed her sexual relationship with her now ex-husband Tate Paul, which involved "soft swinging," which is essentially an open relationship with agreed-upon boundaries in place.

“I guess soft swinging is when you do other things, but you don’t go all the way," she explained in a TikTok. "We had an agreement, and I did step out of that agreement, and that’s where I messed up.”

