James Carville torches GOP rebels for 'political suicide': 'They pulled the pin and passed the grenade around!'

Democratic strategist James Carville told MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday that he has never seen the kind of political self-destruction than the kind committed by rebellious House Republicans who three times shot down GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker.

In particular, Carville thought it was incredible that the anti-McCarthy hardliners were hurting themselves more than anyone else.

"It's really stunning because the Republican Party has traditionally been a party of honor, and you're supposed to throw the grenade after you pull the pin," he said. "They pulled the pin and passed the grenade around!"

He then went on to express astonishment that the anti-McCarthy rebels didn't even seem to care about the damage they were inflicting on their own party.

"I don't have a great explanation for it because it doesn't make any sense," he said. "It's politically -- it's kind of some version of political suicide, and I don't think they care."

Carville contrasted the GOP in its current state to what former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accomplished over the last two years with a similarly slim Democratic majority, and he predicted that the difference between the order of Democrats and the chaos of Republicans wouldn't be lost on voters.

Watch the video below or at this link.