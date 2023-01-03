'Screw these guys!' Former GOP lawmaker says his party is getting exactly what it deserves

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) did not hold back on Tuesday when giving his analysis of the chaos being unleashed by House Republicans' repeated failure to confirm leader Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Jolly said that the fracturing of the GOP was entirely predictable given the kinds of right-wing extremists Republican leadership has catered to over the last several years.

"This is where you wish you could use expletives on air," he said. "Screw all these guys, right? You voted Donald Trump to be leader of your party and refuse to stand up to him, and he elevated Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz."

Jolly went on to say that, even if McCarthy goes on to become House Speaker, he would not last long on the job.

"Whoever gets to be Speaker will be there for two years, maybe less," he said. "And you're going to be working with all of these people that Donald Trump handed you, and you accepted and you empowered them and you celebrated them! It's a bunch of garbage, and it's why a couple people are taking a victory lap today and it's okay to do so."

Watch the video below or at this link.



