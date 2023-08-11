Judge Chutkan sent Trump 'a clear message' that his trial will come at him fast: legal expert

While Judge Tanya Chutkan was still entertaining questions from lawyers for Donald Trump and Department of Justice prosecutors, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman was on CNN praising her skills and claiming the former president should be receiving a loud and clear message that she will make every effort to get his trial up and going.



Speaking with hosts John Berman and Kate Bulduan, attorney Akerman gushed over how quickly the United States District Court for the District of Columbia judge entertains motions and makes rulings.



Akerman also suggested the judge was putting the former president on notice to not count on delaying tactics being successful.



"I think she's essentially going to be putting in place the order that the government has asked for and, based on the comments that I heard, it just reaffirms my opinion that this case is going to trial in January or February of next year," he told the hosts.

MUST READ: Judge Cannon's stalling for Trump caused his legal problems to worsen: analyst



"This judge is not taking any blowback from this defendant," he continued. "They've tried over the last couple days, if you look at the filings that have been made, they've tried everything to delay this as much as possible, put this over till next week, try and not to make it very important in a matter that's pretty perfunctory.



"I think the judge has seen through their delay tactics and she's not going to take any of it," he continued. "And I think this is a clear message to Donald Trump that he is going to be in the dock in January or February, and a jury is going to be listening to the evidence."



Watch the video below or at this link.

