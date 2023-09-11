'Eight months of abject failure': New report piles dirt on James Comer's impeachment inquiry

A new watchdog report found that House Republicans have repeatedly overhyped allegations of corruption against President Joe Biden without producing solid evidence.

The Congressional Integrity Project faulted House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer (R-KY) for "eight months of abject failure" to prove the president was guilty of wrongdoing related to his son, Hunter Biden, although polls show the effort had convinced 42 percent of Americans that he had acted illegally, reported The Guardian.

“After months of political stunts, dozens of hearings, transcribed interviews, and memos, and despite hours on Fox peddling conspiracy theories, Comer and his MAGA crew have failed to find a single shred of evidence linking President Biden to any of their lurid accusations,” the watchdog report says. “In fact, Republicans have been forced to walk back claim after claim.”

The report details numerous exaggerations that wilt under the lightest scrutiny, including Comer's claims at his first news conference that he had evidence that Biden committed federal crimes and warning that his whistleblowers feared for their lives.

“Problem is – they weren’t whistleblowers and there were only two people," the report says, disputing Comer's claim to have four such individuals.

The Congressional Integrity Project’s executive director Kyle Herrig believes the GOP probes are intended to distract from former president Donald Trump's own legal troubles, which includes four indictments and numerous lawsuits.

“Let’s be clear why Republicans are doing this in the first place,” Herrig said. “Donald Trump has been indicted four times and they think using the machinations of government to conduct their partisan, stunt-filled investigations will convince the American people that Joe Biden is somehow corrupt like Trump. The problem is that facts are facts and we have the fact that Donald Trump is corrupt and has likely committed numerous crimes. They don’t have a single shred of evidence connecting Joe Biden to any wrongdoing.”