'They literally have nothing!' Morning Joe busts GOP's overheated claims about 'Biden crime family'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for admitting the Republican investigation into President Joe Biden's family was intended to hurt his 2024 chances.

The GOP-led House has investigated the president's son Hunter Biden and other family members who've done business overseas, but the "Morning Joe" host said those probes had failed to turn up substantial evidence of wrongdoing, just as previous politically motived Republican inquiries have.

"It's very awkward -- [special counsel John] Durham tries two cases, 'We're going to prove the FBI and Hillary Clinton spied,'" Scarborough said. "Two juries say not even close, 24 jurors just said no to Durham, his cases were so horrible. He never proved anything. Now you have Comer coming along. They put out a report and, my God, even people on the right who have been lying time and time again about the, quote, 'Biden crime family,' have to say, well, there's no smoking gun there, is there? There's not really anything there, is there? Nothing going back to Joe Biden. There's not, but it's just, again, it's awkward because they're so bad at this."



Scarborough compared Comer's admission to one made by now-House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) back in 2015, as Republicans held hearing after hearing on the Benghazi attack to hurt Hillary Clinton ahead of her presidential run.

"With Benghazi, you had an underlying tragedy," he said. "Of course, of course, that kind of makes it even more grotesque, that they decided that they were going to exploit the deaths of four Americans who gave their lives in service to America, to try to drive down Hillary Clinton's poll numbers. But the underlying investigation was a worthy one, to see what happened in Benghazi."

"Again, they just -- it was perverse," Scarborough concluded. "They said, 'Let's use these four dead Americans to drive down Hillary Clinton's poll numbers.' Here, they literally have nothing."



