Oversight GOPer's history of grand jury leaks casts shadow over his investigations

An admission by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) that he helped publicize a 2015 leak of a journalist’s private emails is casting a cloud over his investigations into President Joe Biden's administration but also his desire to question Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

As the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger wrote, Comer "'confirmed, for the first time' that he had helped orchestrate the 2015 leak of a journalist’s private emails. His campaign then used the leak -- unsuccessfully -- to combat domestic abuse allegations during Comer’s ill-fated Kentucky gubernatorial run."

That, in turn, has raised questions about Comer's ethics, to say nothing of the hypocrisy, as he attempts, as he did on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday to make his case that he wants to investigate the Manhattan grand jury proceedings looking at Donald Trump.

According to the Beast report, "During the 2015 primary, the Comer campaign tied those leaked emails to a grand jury investigation into local blogger and erstwhile attorney Michael J. Adams, who had been publishing rumors of the abuse allegations since the early stages of Comer’s run. But the Comer campaign was itself responsible for putting that grand jury into motion in the first place, when Comer’s running mate, Chris McDaniel, passed other emails he’d received from the blogger to a county prosecutor, Rob Sanders—who also happened to be a political ally."

Congressional Integrity Project president Kyle Herrig is now questioning Comer's use of his committee and said an investigation into his prior activities is warranted.

“While Comer may have grown accustomed to leading political stunts that don’t pack much of a punch, a law enforcement investigation in Kentucky into his apparent admission that he illegally hacked a server and leaked documents would have serious consequences,” he told the Beast.

