GOPer forced to scramble after being reminded Jim Jordan ignored his Jan. 6 subpoena

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union' to make his case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg needs to appear before Republicans and explain why he is investigating Donald Trump, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) painted himself into a corner when he suggested Bragg might be subpoenaed.

With Bragg's office firingback at GOP House members who have been threatening to interfere in his investigation into the former president paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, Comer went back and forth with CNN's Jake Tapper over the propriety of federal interference in a state matter.

Things came to a head when the CNN host asked if the House Republican would subpoena Bragg.

"Let me ask you if he refuses to come in willingly, will you subpoena him?" Tapper pressed.

"Well, that'll be up to [House Judiciary Chair] Jim Jordan. I mean, he's the lead investigator in this particular situation. I come in as Oversight because it deals with the unnecessary use of tax dollars. Chairman [Bryan] Steil is head of House Administration. He's in charge of elections. That's why the three of us were the three that signed the letter. But Jim Jordan is the lead and he would be the one to answer that question."

"Jordan who refused to comply with the congressional subpoena in the previous Congress?" host Tapper asked with a smirk.

After a pause, Comer replied with a straightface, "Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee," as Tapper continued to smile.

