'You don't actually have any facts': Fox News host stomps on James Comer's Biden investigation

Fox News host Steve Doocy pushed back against Rep. James Comer (R-KY) after the powerful Oversight Committee chairman claimed President Joe Biden and his family were engaged in an influence-peddling scheme.

"I know the Republicans said that the smoking gun were these financial records that you were able to subpoena and got your hands on," Doocy told Comer on Thursday. "And your party, the Republican investigators, say that that's proof of influence peddling by Hunter and James [Biden]."

"But that's just your suggestion," the Fox News host added. "You don't actually have any facts to that point. You've got some circumstantial evidence."

Doocy added: "And the other thing is, of all those names, the one person who didn't profit is that — there's no evidence that Joe Biden did anything illegally."

Comer claimed the Biden plot "went to great lengths to hide" the president's involvement.

"But make no mistake, Joe Biden was involved," he added, without evidence. "All these countries that the Bidens were receiving money from were countries that Joe Biden was actively visiting in."

