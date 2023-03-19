GOP Oversight chair: Potential Trump arrest is 'effort to distract' from Hunter Biden

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) suggested that any arrest of former President Donald Trump would be an "effort to distract" from his investigation into Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Do you have any comment about Trump potentially being indicted on Tuesday?" Fox News host asked Comer during an interview on Sunday. The clip was first flagged by Aaron Rupar.

"Well, it's very odd that this would come out just the very next day after I revealed bank records which showed that the Biden family, the president in particular, hasn't been truthful with respect to his family receiving payments directly from the Chinese Communist Party," Comer replied. "So it almost looks like it's an effort to detract."

"But at the very least, it's another example of a two-tier system of justice," he remarked. "Look, we've been looking into these classified documents. We saw the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago for one set of supposedly mishandled classified documents. But yet Joe Biden's had at least five different locations of mishandled classified documents. And they give him days and days to go in and clean up with his attorney."

"So this looks to me like it's another example of a two-tier system of justice at the DOJ," Comer concluded.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.