James Comey op-ed suggests Fox-watching FBI agents are tired of investigating Jan. 6 riot
FBI director James Comey (Brookings Institution/Flickr)

James Comey pushed back against some law enforcement officers who he says have grown frustrated with seeking out every Donald Trump supporter who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The former FBI director published an op-ed Monday in the Washington Post that suggests some special agents in the bureau he led are losing patience with the sprawling investigation -- and possibly because they agree with the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn Trump's election loss.

"I keep hearing that some FBI special agents, scattered around the country, don’t understand why it’s so important that everyone be held accountable who committed any crime at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — even if that crime was 'only' trespassing inside the building," Comey wrote.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, assured reluctant agents they were duty-bound to uphold the law, even if the violations were minor and even if they were sympathetic to their cause because they, too, are loyal Fox News viewers.

"This isn’t about your politics or what news channel you watch after a long day with the Bureau," Comey said. "It isn’t about whether you believe local prosecutors weren’t tough enough on crimes committed during street demonstrations in the summer of 2020. It isn’t about whether — after all the court cases and investigations — you still believe the people on the Hill that day had legitimate grievances. It also isn’t about whether — having watched the videos of bear spray and tactical gear and the beating of police officers and the calls for hanging the vice president — you believe most of them were just good people led astray by a lying demagogue."

