'One-man crime wave': Jamie Raskin says Trump indictment is 'almost inevitable'
Donald Trump delivering a speech at a campaign rally held at the Mohegan Sun Arena. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that it is "almost inevitable" former President Donald Trump will be indicted in a new interview with Jordan Rubin published by MSNBC Friday.

"It’s almost inevitable that there will be charges, because the evidence is just so overwhelming," Raskin told Rubin. "Interference with a federal proceeding — in this case, the joint session of Congress, counting Electoral College votes — was not only the crime, but it was the whole point of 'Stop the Steal.' That was Donald Trump’s complete and obvious and naked intent to get people to go in and interfere with the counting of votes and to stop it, delay it, postpone it by any means necessary. So that just seems completely straightforward. And that’s just one of the referrals."

"We think there will be charges probably on some things we didn’t even have, because we don’t have all of the prosecutorial resources that the Department of Justice has, and so we think they probably collected a lot more evidence than we got," Raskin added.

Trump's role in the January 6 attack and the preceding plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election is currently being investigated by special counsel Jack Smith, the former war crimes prosecutor who is also investigating the former president's apparent efforts to steal classified documents and hide them at his Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida.

But even leaving aside the federal charges, Trump is also at risk of state-level charges. Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has been running a broad-based investigation into Trump's election interference in that state, and has requested the courts keep her special grand jury's findings under seal as prosecutorial "decisions are imminent."

Meanwhile, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has escalated a criminal probe into Trump's years-old hush payment scheme to buy the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels on a former affair.

"He’s facing lots of other criminal charges and civil charges around the country," said Raskin. "He’s basically a one-man crime wave. And so he might get his comeuppance in some other jurisdictions first, I don’t know about that. But ultimately, we have to believe that the justice system is going to work."

