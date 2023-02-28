Watch: Jamie Raskin turns tables on GOP by reading Trump's statements gushing over China

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Tuesday turned the tables on his Republican colleagues by reminding them of former President Donald Trump's repeated past statements heaping praise on the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

During a House Oversight Committee hearing, Raskin responded to accusations by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) that accused the media of trying to silence questions about the Chinese government's potential coverup of the origins of COVID-19.

Raskin, however, was quick to point out that Trump repeatedly praised Chinese leader Xi Jinping's handling of the outbreak in early 2020.

"Donald Trump, on more than 20 occasions, defended the performance of the Chinese government, and specifically President Xi, in terms of his treatment of COVID-19 and said he was doing a wonderful job," Raskin said. "So if there's a problem with the Chinese government unleashing the virus... you would have to pin that on your favorite president, Donald Trump."

On January 24, 2020, Trump tweeted out that "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus" and then said that "in particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"

Trump issued even more effusive praise in a tweet posted two weeks later.

"Just had a long and very good conversation by phone with President Xi of China," Trump wrote on February 7, 2020. "He is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus. He feels they are doing very well, even building hospitals in a matter of only days... Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!"

