'Fascist traitors': Maryland Democrat says Jan. 6 insurrection will forever stain Trump rioters

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) denounced the Jan. 6 rioters as "fascist traitors" during an investigative hearing on Tuesday.
The Maryland Democrat, who led the second impeachment of Donald Trump, praised four police officers who battled the rioters during the insurrection, and he blasted the former president's supporters who violently attempted to overthrow the government.
"You are great law enforcement officers and heroes to law enforcement officers across the country, great public servants, hero public servants across the country, and you're great Americans and heroes to all of America," Raskin said, "and long after you are gone, you will be remembered as heroes to our country, along with your fellow officers, and those who attacked you and those who beat you are fascist traitors to our country and will be remembered forever as fascist traitors."
