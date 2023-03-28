Watch: Jamie Raskin derails GOP hearing by railing against Trump's 'lethal recklessness and lying'
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (L), Ranking Member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, delivers remarks during a Committee meeting in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee met today for their first meeting of the 118th Congress to outline their agenda and vote on Committee rules. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) slammed former President Donald Trump and his administration, calling his public health response to the emergency a "historic debacle."

"You don't need to go to the American Medical Association or the American Hospital Association or the American Nursing Association to conclude that Trump's lethal recklessness and lying led to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths," Raskin said.

"You just have to go to Donald Trump's own COVID-19 adviser, Dr. Deborah Birx, who said that by undermining mass testing, not more aggressively coordinating vaccination and treatment, not seriously implementing mask mandates, the administration failed to save at least 130,000 lives, and probably a lot more than that."

Raskin went on to quote Birx's 2022 testimony before the the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, where she said, "We probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30 percent less, to 40 percent less range."

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP's Tommy Tuberville singlehandedly blocks military promotions to protest abortion

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video