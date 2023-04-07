Raskin and Comer trade barbs after internal memo reveals new details on six House Oversight subpoenas

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) shared an internal memo with Democrats revealing that House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) has issued subpoenas for documents and bank records related to the Biden family and business deals allegedly conducted by Hunter Biden, Politico reported.

The memo showed that Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, HSBC USA N.A., and Mervyn Yan, a former business associate of Hunter Biden’s, were all targeted in the subpoena.

“To date, Chairman Comer has issued six subpoenas and sent 39 letters in the Biden family investigation alone. Notably, Mr. Comer has failed to issue a single document subpoena in any other Committee investigation this Congress," Raskin said. "This significant use of resources duplicates efforts by Senate Republicans in the 116th Congress, which, after three years, have failed to reveal any wrongdoing by President Biden."

Comer fired back at Raskin's statement, saying his disclosing of the subpoenas showed a “cheap attempt to thwart cooperation from other witnesses.”

“Given his antics with the first bank subpoena, the American people and media should be asking what information Ranking Member Raskin is trying to hide this time,” he added.