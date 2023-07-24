Bernie Kerik strikes deal with Jack Smith to turn over Trump records: report

Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik has struck a deal with the special counsel Jack Smith to turn over records in connection with the investigation over Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, The Daily Beast reports.

Kerik worked for the president collecting evidence of alleged election fraud that have been deemed without merit.

Kerik’s agreement to turn over documents to the Department of Justice ends a dispute in which the former NYPD boss initially declined to cooperate with investigators who sought the documents, the report said.

Kerik’s legal team had claimed that the request was a violation of attorney-client privilege, noting that Kerik was working for Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Trump’s lawyer.

Kerik attorney Timothy Parlatore on Friday agreed to waive the privilege, the report said.

Kerik is expected to turn over approximately 2,000 pages of material documenting his efforts to find evidence in support of its investigation of Trump's involvement in election fraud, the report said.

Jose Pagliery writes for The Beast that “the records could prove pivotal for federal prosecutors, who are seeking evidence of Trump’s decision-making process as he relentlessly voiced baseless accusations that the 2020 election was “rigged,” even though top advisers had told him otherwise.”



Kerik in 2009 pleaded guilty to eight felonies in connection with allegations he lied to the Bush administration in 2004 during his vetting process to be homeland security secretary.

Trumppardoned Kerik in 2020.

