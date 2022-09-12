Jan. 6 Committee will soon reveal new evidence uncovered since last public hearing

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee faces some momentous decisions with 16 weeks before it dissolves.

Lawmakers are considering whether to seek Donald Trump's testimony and still hoping to negotiate an interview with Mike Pence, and they still must decide what to do with Republican lawmakers who've defied their subpoenas, as the next round of public hearings are about to be announced, reported Politico.

“Each member of the committee has things that he or she really wants to continue to pursue over the next few weeks, based on the work that we did before the recess,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), a member of the panel. “People want to make sure that we fortify the democracy against coups and insurrections, political violence and other efforts to usurp the will of the people."

The Justice Department investigation of Trump's possession of top-secret materials at Mar-a-Lago has complicated matters, and a federal grand jury has accelerated its investigation into the former president's efforts to overturn the election, which a Georgia special grand jury is also probing.

RELATED: 'I'm just not going to leave': New book says Trump planned to blockade himself in White House after loss

Those investigations have also put pressure on the select to committee to share its transcripts of witness interviews, and panel chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has indicated they will release most, if not all, of those publicly, although it's not clear when that would happen.

The committee has not yet agreed when to release its comprehensive final report, and Raskin recently said the panel planned "at least two more blockbuster hearings," including one this month, but all of its work will soon conclude as staffers leave their jobs as part of the normal transition that accompany midterm elections.