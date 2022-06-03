Jan. 6 committee 'furious' at advisor Denver Riggleman over 'unauthorized' CNN interview: report

There is drama playing out in the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol less than one week before public hearings are scheduled to begin.

"Jan. 6 select committee leaders are furious that a onetime adviser to the panel, former Rep. Denver Riggleman, divulged private details about their work in what they say was an “unauthorized” CNN interview," Politico reported. "In an internal email obtained by Politico that was sent Wednesday night, shortly after the interview aired, staff director David Buckley told colleagues that Riggleman’s appearance was 'in direct contravention to his employment agreement.'"

Riggleman was interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper.

"The conflict centers on a rare breach for a committee that has, by most accounts, operated with little internal drama and dissension. It’s also an unwelcome distraction for the panel on the eve of its long-awaited slate of public hearings, scheduled to begin next week," Politico reported. "In a phone call Friday, Riggleman sharply disagreed with Buckley’s assessment, saying it was “patently false,” but that he wanted to 'continue to help the committee in any way possible.'"

The former GOP congressman held the title of “senior technical advisor” while working for the select committee.

"In his TV appearance — as well as a subsequent CNN appearance Friday morning — Riggleman verified the validity of the text messages and described his horror at their contents. He also discussed the committee’s work to link various participants in former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, describing it as a sophisticated data-driven operation that could take years to fully analyze, despite the panel’s compressed time frame," Politico explained.

