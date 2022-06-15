George Conway asks key question for Loudermilk: 'If it’s all innocent, why not just answer questions?'
Congressman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Prominent conservative attorney George Conway was perplexed by why Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia won't clear his name after allegations from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"The Jan. 6 Committee on Wednesday released new footage of a man who on Jan. 6 outside the Capitol made violent verbal threats against top Democratic lawmakers and who the day before had been taken on a tour of House office buildings by Rep. Barry Loudermilk," NBC News reported. "The man is heard in a video outside the Capitol threatening Democrats Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez."

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Conway for analysis.

"If there's nothing there, what's the problem? Why not talk to the January 6th committee?" Conway asked.

"Why not answer the questions?" he wondered.

"There are pretty good questions to ask, which is 'What did you think when they were taking pictures of this weird stuff?' And not Statuary JHall, but the security ingresses and egresses and the stairways. Did it occur to you, that's odd?" Conway wondered.

Watch below or at this link.


George Conway www.youtube.com

