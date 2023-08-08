Jan. 6 grand jury reconvenes fueling speculation that Jack Smith's investigation is not complete
(Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Grand jury members who last week handed down an indictment of Donald Trump over efforts to overturn the 2020 election result reconvened Tuesday – fueling speculation that their investigation is not yet complete.

The jury members were spotted at the federal courthouse in Washington D.C. for the first time since Special Counsel Jack Smith charged the former president, CNN reported.

Also named in the indictment are six unnamed co-conspirators -- one of whom was identified by CNN as Rudy Giuliani. It's unknown if they could be added to Trump's indictment or face separate charges.

Also fueling speculation was longtime Giuliani associate Bernie Kerik, who recently met with investigators in Smith's office.

According to the prosecutors, the unnamed co-conspirator, who was identified as Giuliani, “was willing to spread knowingly false claims” about alleged voter fraud.

