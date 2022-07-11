Next J6 hearing to focus on Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, QAnon — and GOP members of Congress: select committee aides
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Aides to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol previewed what viewers will see in Tuesday's public hearing during a call with reporters on Monday afternoon.

The hearing will be led by Reps. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Jaimie Raskin (D-MD).

During the briefing, aides said the hearing will focus on how Trump grew more "desperate" as it became clear he had lost the election.

The aides said a "pivotal moment" was a Dec. 19 tweet by Trump.

"Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" Trump tweeted.

The hearing will also focus on extremist groups in Trump's MAGA base. A Jan. 6 aide specifically listed the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and QAnon. Members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy in relation to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

There will be a focus on the the extremist groups' "ties" to Trump advisors Roger Stone and Mike Flynn, an aide said.

The hearing will also focus on members of Congress who were involved, including efforts to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the election.

The hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live at RawStory.com.

